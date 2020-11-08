Queensland scientists collect bowling-ball size hailstones to examine weather

As Queensland residents sheltered from the impact of a supercell, a group of scientists sprinted into the eye of the storm.

Chasing hail is all part of a day’s work for Jordan Brooke, a University of Queensland PhD student.

“After they (the storms) went through we got in our car and went in behind them. Tried to pick up as many hail stones as we could find on the ground,” Mr Brooke told .

The largest hail stone he collected measured 12 centimetres, with the bowling-ball sized stones now being examined in a UQ science lab.

As well as collecting his own samples, 20 hailstone enthusiasts across Queensland’s south-east voluntarily collected around 100 examples for the scientist.

“As far as we know it’s the biggest data set of these really large hailstones ever studied,” Mr Brooke said.

But the hard part is still to come, with the scientist having a matter of seconds to cut the hailstones in half with a hot iron to study them.

Mr Brooke said the hailstones are examined to determine how they are formed and how it grew from a tiny embryo to a large hailstone.

RACQ’s Lucinda Ross told they have received more than 5150 claims for hail damage.

