Queensland is planning an invite-only Anzac Day parade at the Ekka Showgrounds

Queensland is considering a scaled-back coronavirus-safe parade at a popular showground to mark Anzac Day.

The invite-only event is set to be held on the main arena at the Ekka Showgrounds.

“Unfortunately, the age demographic at Anzac Day encapsulates the people in the category of those having to take care,” RSL Queensland’s Tony Ferris told .

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Jenny Morrison lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Australian Soldier during the Anzac Day commemorative service at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. (Alex Ellinghausen-Pool via Getty Images)

In theory, 2000 people would march at the showgrounds — most of them serving ADF personnel, with only 350 spectators allowed in the stands.

This could mean many veterans would miss out.

“Doing it there, we’re just hoping we can have an Anzac Day parade… just making sure our veterans are safe,” Anzac Day parade committee’s Wendy Taylor told .

Veterans will get their say this week, though if 2020 is anything to go by, and with five months until April, Mr Ferris says a firm decision “is probably a little bit premature”.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348