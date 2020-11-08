QuadrigaCX trustee only has $30M to pay $171M worth of claims By Cointelegraph

QuadrigaCX trustee only has $30M to pay $171M worth of claims
Ernst & Young, the trustee of controversial failed cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX, revealed it only has roughly $29.8 million in funds to distribute to claimants, despite receiving $171 million worth of claims.
In a Nov. 6 update filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, EY revealed it has received 17,053 claims from customers who had entrusted their funds with the Canadian exchange.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.