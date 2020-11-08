Q,amp;A with iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens about the new Massachusetts car repair ballot measure, parallels with the right to repair battle with Apple, and more (David Pierce/Protocol)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


David Pierce / Protocol:

Q,amp;A with iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens about the new Massachusetts car repair ballot measure, parallels with the right to repair battle with Apple, and more  —  A lot of races in the 2020 election were close, but one important one wasn’t: Question 1 in Massachusetts, which “allows car owners …

