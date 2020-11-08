Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Joe Biden becoming the new President of America

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has proved her mettle as an actress both in India and on foreign lands. The diva however has more talents than one. She is a philanthropist as well as a business woman and that just adds so much to her personality. Priyanka has also always been an active voice of reason in the public eye and often questions and talks about the real issues. The entire world was waiting to know the result of the American Presidential elections for days now and finally the verdict was out last night where it was revealed that Joe Biden has won and Kamala Harris became the first woman Vice President of America.

Priyanka took to social media to post a picture of the results on her television and captioned it as, “America spoke in record breaking numbers and the verdict is in… EVERY VOTE counts. I applaud everyone who voted in what was such a powerful display of how a democracy should function. It was amazing to witness this election in the US. Congrats to the President Elect @joebiden and Vice President elect @kamalaharris, the first woman VP! Dream Big girls! Anything can happen!! #DemocracyRocks. Congratulations America.”





Well, it’s definitely a happy atmosphere in America currently.