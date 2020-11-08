Prince Harry ‘refused permission’ to lay Remembrance Sunday at Cenotaph

Prince Harry has been left ‘saddened’ after he was ‘refused permission’ to lay Remembrance Sunday at Cenotaph.

Harry had pleaded with Buckingham Palace to pay his respects but was rejected as he no longer represents the monarchy, reports The Times.

The Queen was reportedly not told about her grandson’s request.







Harry, who now lives in California USA with wife Meghan Markle, is believed to have been left gutted by the decision as he has close links with the military.

The 36-year-old served for more than a decade and has been involved in promoting causes for veterans including the Invictus Games.







Reports claim The Duke of Sussex had been hoping to resume some of his military activities, despite stepped down from royal duties in March.







But now he has not been allowed to have a wreath to be laid on his behalf, his army hopes could have suffered a serious setback.

Harry first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph 11 years ago when he was just 25.