Pictures: Varun Dhawan’s OOTD is too cool to miss

Varun Dhawan who spent the last few days before resuming work on a holiday in Goa is back to business. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next film Coolie No.1 alongside Sara Ali Khan. Varun and Sara have teamed up for the first time and this fresh pairing has made the audience super excited. The film is set to release digitally on December 25, 2020to treat the audience on Christmas. Varun was clicked today as he arrived to promote the film at a studio in Mumbai.

The actor looked sharp as he opted for a pair of white coloured pants, an off-white T-shirt and added a pop of colour to the look with a buttoned down sunflower yellow shirt. He also wore a really cool pair of black boots with electric blue laces that looked amazing on him. Check out the latest pictures of the actor.