Pictures: Sara Ali Khan steps out to promote Coolie No.1

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have collaborated for the first time for Coolie No.1 and the film has been directed by David Dhawan. The project was supposed to release a couple of months back but due to the pandemic, its release date got pushed. The film is now finally set to release on Christmas; December 25, 2020. Sara and Varun have been going all out to promote the film and today, we snapped Varun at a studio in the afternoon and soon after Sara Ali Khan joined the actor.

We have already shown you Varun’s pictures, here are Sara’s latest clicks. The actress looked pretty as usual in a pair of denim shorts, a white crop top that she wore with a pale pink tie-up shrug.