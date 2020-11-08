[PHOTOS] ‘Supernatural’: Best Episodes, Biggest Plot Twists List

As Supernatural nears the finish line on its 15-season run, the CW series delivered a game-changing antepenultimate episode this week with several big twists. But it’s hardly the first installment to shake up what viewers — and even the characters — thought they knew or expected when it comes to the world of the demon hunters.

In the attached gallery, TVLine has rounded up 14 important episodes that redefined the series over the years. Some of our picks, like the iconic Season 4 opener “Lazarus Rising,” introduced significant new players into the show’s mythology, while others completely upended the Winchesters’ family history. Then there are outings like “The Monster at the End of This Book,” which set the stage for a string of memorable meta episodes. Whatever the case may be, these episodes brought about huge changes and creative resets that helped keep the show thriving for a decade and a half.

And a reminder — not that the faithful fans need it: The Supernatural series finale airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9/8c on The CW, following a retrospective special at 8 pm.

Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to review our selections for Supernatural‘s most game-changing episodes, then hit the comments with your thoughts!