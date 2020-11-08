Photos: Kiara Advani returns to Mumbai post Laxmii‘s special screening in New Delhi

Kiara Advani shot to fame last year post the release of her film Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor. The actress then went on to do Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh which was a hit too. With two back to back hits, Kiara started getting several offers and her kitty is currently full. She is gearing up for the release of Laxmii starring Akshay Kumar too and the film is set to release digitally on November 9, 2020.

The film revolves around the story of Akshay being possessed by the soul of a transgender and the reason behind it. Kiara and Akshay were in New Delhi for the special screening of the film last night and this morning the shutterbugs clicked Kiara as she returned to Mumbai. Dressed in tie-and-dye red and beige set, Kiara kept her airport look casual and comfy. Check out the pictures below…