Only 4% of Norway uses cash as country evaluates CBDC, Norges Bank exec says By Cointelegraph

Only 4% of Norway uses cash as country evaluates CBDC, Norges Bank exec says
Speaking at an event on Thursday, Ida Wolden Bache, deputy governor at Norway’s central bank, described a decline in cash payments while elaborating on Central Bank Digital Currencies, or CBDCs.
“Only 4% of payments are now made using cash,” Bache said in her speech during Finance Norway’s Payments conference. “This share is approximately the same as in spring, and considerably lower than before the pandemic,” she added. “To our knowledge, the share of cash payments is lower in Norway than in any other country.”
