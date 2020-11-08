OKEx denies rumblings of founder’s criminal detainment, withdrawals still closed By Cointelegraph

OKEx denies rumblings of founder’s criminal detainment, withdrawals still closed
After closing digital asset withdrawals in mid-October, Malta-based crypto exchange OKEx still remains tight-lipped about an unspecified on-going investigation. OKEx claims detainment chatter as simply rumors, although customers are still left without withdrawal access on the exchange, even after three weeks, hearing no palatable details around the scene.
“Claims that a concerned party related to OKEx is under criminal detention have been refuted — we can confirm that these are rumors,” OKEx said in a public update today.
