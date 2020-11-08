Official iPhone cases on sale from $20, iPhone XR 128GB is $420, more in today’s deals

Today’s best deals include official iPhone cases from Apple, iPhone XR with 128GB of storage at $420, and Sonos One is down to $159. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Official iPhone cases on sale

Best Buy and Amazon are discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $20, marking some of the best we’ve seen to date. You can also save on previous-generation iPhone X/S/Max/R accessories as well from $25.

iPhone XR with 128GB of storage

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone XR 128GB in certified refurbished condition for $420. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $799 and we’ve seen it more recently around $500 refurbished. It arrives fully unlocked.

Notable iPhone XR features include a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and water-resistance to 1-meter. You’ll find 12 and 7MP cameras here, along with support for Face ID and wireless charging.

Sonos One packs AirPlay 2 at $159

Sonos is currently offering its certified refurbished first-generation One Smart Speaker for $159 in black or white. Down from the original $199 going rate and what you’d pay for the Gen 2 model right now, today’s offer is 20% in savings and matches the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Whether you’re already invested in a Sonos setup or want to dive in for the first time, this is worth a look. Delivering AirPlay 2 capabilities as well as direct integration with Alexa and Assistant, Sonos One is a great way to grow a multi-room audio setup or add some surround sound to the home theater. Comes backed by a full 1-year Sonos warranty.

August Smart Lock Pro now $178

Amazon currently offers the August Smart Lock Pro with Connect Hub for $178. Down from its $229 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, marks the second-best discount we’ve seen in the past six months, and is one of the lowest prices this year. Touting HomeKit support out of the box, the August Smart Lock Pro pairs over Bluetooth with the included Connect adapter bringing Wi-Fi support into the mix, as well. This lets you enjoy out of home control as well as Alexa and Assistant integration and support for other smart home platforms.

JBL Link Portable AirPlay 2 Speaker at $90

Today, JBL is launching an early Black Friday sale headlined by the JBL Link Portable Smart Speaker at $90. Usually fetching $180, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time low. JBL Link Portable delivers an Assistant-powered music experience that frees you from being tethered to an outlet. Alongside 8-hours of playback per charge, there’s also an IPX7 rating. Plus, you’ll be able to take advantage of its AirPlay 2 and Chromecast features, as well.

Best trade-in deals

