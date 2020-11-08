NSW woman killed after car ploughs into pedestrians in Wollongong

A 19-year-old woman has died and two people are in hospital after a car crashed into a group of pedestrians in Wollongong, on the NSW south coast, last night.

An 18-year-old driver is believed to have lost control of his Toyota Camry while travelling along the Princes Highway about 10.30pm yesterday, NSW Police said.

The car mounted the kerb and struck four people walking along the footpath.

Police officers performed CPR on the woman, who was critically injured, until paramedics arrived.

But the woman died after she was taken to Wollongong Hospital.

An 18-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also injured, while the fourth pedestrian was unharmed.

“There was a lot of patients lying around,” NSW Ambulance Acting Inspector Oliver Aleman told the Illawarra Mercury. “It’s a horrible scene to come to.”

The teenage driver of the Toyota and a 21-year-old man were arrested and taken to Wollongong Hospital for mandatory testing.

The driver is also being treated for minor injuries and remains under police guard.

The passenger has since been taken to Wollongong Police Station where he remains.

A second passenger has also been assisting police with their inquiries, NSW police said in a statement.

Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) have examined the scene and are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, or who has dashcam vision, to contact Wollongong Police or Crime Stoppers.