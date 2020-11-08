NSW government announces free childcare for preschoolers ahead of the state budget

Parents of young children are set to get a helping hand with the NSW government announcing free childcare for pre-schoolers ahead of its state budget.

For an extra year, parents of three- to five-year-olds will be able to claim up to 15 hours free childcare per week at community preschools.

The state government claims this will benefit 44,000 children.

“For the average family, that’s a saving of around $2000 dollars a year,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters today.

Parent Jodi Najdova told the government’s move will be a “big help”.

Ms Najdova runs a beauty salon she says hasn’t recovered from the financial impacts of the coronavirus.

And the Opposition agrees.

“We called for it two weeks ago and I’m pleased that in part the premier has listened,” Opposition leader Jodi McKay told .

But not when it comes to hand-outs for schools. The Berejiklian government will spend $120 million partially funding 1000 infrastructure projects at Sydney’s most ‘high priority’ campuses.

The state government claims this so-called ‘building blitz’ on things like extra sunshade and play areas will create much-needed jobs for tradies.

But the Opposition says the money could be better spent.

“Yes, put a $120 million in but where is the money for those schools? Where is the money for the commitments they have made that they still haven’t delivered on?” Ms McKay queried.

The government will also spend $37.5 million helping wildlife with a hospital at Taronga Zoo.