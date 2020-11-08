NRL news, NRL transfer market, Where does your team stand?

It’s a buyer’s market and your club could be the beneficiary of the almost $20 million worth of NRL talent without a team for next season.

This number includes players with more than 300 first grade games experience, to young upstarts with only a handful of matches to their name.

Cameron Smith aside, the likes of Benji Marshall, Nathan Peats, Jordan Rapana, Bryce Cartwright, Tyrone Roberts, Tim Lafai, John Asiata and Danny Levi are all yet to find a home for 2021.

The problem for these out-of-work players is, there’s a shortage of roster spots, limited opportunities and little wriggle room in the salary cap of most clubs.

While that’s not so good for the players looking to line their pockets, it’s great for NRL clubs looking to bolster their squads.

Clubs like Canterbury and North Queensland have just one position remaining on their roster, while the majority average around three roster vacancies.

But what does this mean for your club?

It means recruitment managers are crunching the stats, ready to snap up value for money finds.

Take Warriors utility-half, Adam Keighran.

As reported by WWOS last week, Keighran is set to join the Roosters following the release of No.7 Kyle Flanagan to the Bulldogs.

Keighran, who has top grade appearances, replaces Flanagan at a fraction of his salary.

Canberra, Newcastle and Melbourne have had success in this area in recent seasons with the respective clubs picking up bargain buys like Tom Starling, Enari Tuala and Brenko Lee with great results.

These men just needed an opportunity, and the clubs didn’t have to break the bank.

If you’re paying players to be part of your roster, you want to be using them.

This period also presents an opportunity to unearth a gem at bottom dollar.

Just look at the success of Gold Coast playmaker Jamal Fogarty.

In 2019 he was playing Queensland Cup for Burleigh and seeking train and trial opportunities ahead of the 2020 season.

Fast-forward and he not only captained the Titans but was a breakout star for the glitter-strip based club, securing a two-year extension in the process.

So, where does the next bargain buy come from and who will be the beneficiary?

Sam McIntyre, who made his NRL debut for the Tigers in 2020, would be a fine pick-up for any club seeking an edge.

It’s understood he’s been offered a one-year extension by the Tigers but yet to commit.

Of the off-contract backrowers, McIntyre is a standout who won’t break the bank.

But what about the backline?

Teams in need of outside backs will have no shortage of options should they need to top up their squad with some experienced heads.

Josh Mansour is on the look-out for a new club, while Josh Addo-Carr’s future in Melbourne or at the Tigers remains uncertain.

Both men do have existing contracts in place but there’s 16 backs with NRL experience in search of a new club including Sandor Earl, Malakai Watene-Zelezniak, Jordan Kahu and Bryson Goodwin.

South Sydney’s recent release of James Roberts not only frees up salary cap space but opens a vacancy for Wayne Bennett to reunite with former Broncos centre Tautau Moga.

Off-contract Raiders utility, Michael Oldfield has secured a deal with Parramatta with the Eels looking to bolster their backline following the exit of George Jennings to the Storm and departure of Brad Takairangi.

Will Smith extended his time with the club over the weekend, while Takairangi is yet to make a call on his future.

Former Cowboy, John Asiata is expected to settle his future in the coming weeks.

A premiership winner who can play prop, lock or even five-eighth, 27-year-old Asiata has a ton of upside.

He’s been heavily linked with the Broncos and they’re a club in need of some experience.

The release of Jack Bird to St George Illawarra means Brisbane coach Kevin Walters has ample space on his roster with just 23 of the Broncos’ top 30 under contract.

They are in the market for both edges and middles, making the likes of Asiata an exciting addition.

While Aiden Tolman expected to join the Sharks next year, there’s still a handful of middles on the lookout for a new club.

Keegan Hipgrave and Josh King are two young props with plenty of potential, with the Eels having scooped up the former for 2021.

King enjoyed his most consistent year to date and has never looked fitter, although the Knights are yet to re-sign him, leaving him ripe for the picking.

When it comes to experienced No.9s, there’s options galore.

With Harry Grant headed back to Melbourne, Cameron Smith’s decision on his future aside, Danny Levi, Issac Luke and Nathan Peats are all in the market.

While Knights hooker-utility Chris Randall is another seeking an opportunity and provides great versatility with an ability to play five-eighth as well as hooker.

Randall was a developmental player who made his first-grade debut earlier this year, as did Penrith rookie Charlie Staines and Brisbane’s Tesi Niu but what 2021 looks like for developmental troops remains murky.

Last season, teams could sign as many as six players to developmental deals but that is expected to be reduced for 2021.

As teams begin their return to training for pre-season in the coming weeks, roster decisions and trial opportunities will become clearer.

Until then, let the chatter, excitement, and feelings of hope build.