NRL news, Ben Barba makes rugby league comeback

Exiled footy star Ben Barba has made a secret comeback to rugby league over the weekend.

The former Cronulla Sharks premiership-winner lined up in the Indigenous Tribal League tournament in Dubbo without the knowledge of the NRL.

The competition also feature a host of NRL stars including Jesse Ramien, Brian Kelly, Tyrone Peachey and Andrew Fifita.

Barba is banned indefinitely from the NRL for a string of serious off-field issues including domestic violence.

NRL set to confirm Barba life ban

However, the Indigenous Tribal League tournament is not sanctioned by the NRL.

“It’s independently organised,” said NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo, “it’s not funded or sanctioned by the NRL so we have no jurisdiction over it. Anyone is free to play.

“In future years we might be able to work more collaboratively with them.

“The Barba situation isn’t ideal. If we’re going to work together in the future, it would be helpful (if they respected our rules). We didn’t know he was playing.”

Barba and his brother Marmin flew in from Mackay to play for Walgett.

According to tournament director Matt Rose, Barba looked sharp on-field.

“I can’t believe how classy he still is,” Rose said, “He was brilliant. The fact he hasn’t played for so long it’s amazing.

“When you think about it, it’s quite sad that he’s no longer in the NRL.”