Nicki Minaj Is Seriously Thinking About Raising Her Son Without A Nanny

“[It’s a] difficult decision.”

Nicki Minaj is now a mom, and trying to figure out how she’s going to balance raising her son and keeping up with her busy schedule as a music artist.

Nicki opened up about what that’s been like, when one fan said, “Why Nicki can’t be a normal celebrity and get a nanny. Girl I miss you.”

“Everyone tells me that… I really should get one,” she said, before adding that the decision is ultimately a “difficult” one.

Everyone tells me that. Lol. I rlly should get one. Difficult decision tho. https://t.co/CM0iIW9Roq


In October, the Young Money rapper welcomed her son with her husband, Kenneth Petty.

A few weeks after their baby was born, Nicki told her fans she can’t wait for them to meet him, especially since he’s so adorable.

lol. Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? 🤣😂 he’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy 🤨😛 https://t.co/JOTt0JuQjZ


Even though Nicki is currently juggling a lot, she seems happy, and that’s all that matters!

