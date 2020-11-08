Nicki Minaj Is Seriously Thinking About Raising Her Son Without A Nanny

“[It’s a] difficult decision.”
Nicki Minaj is now a mom, and trying to figure out how she’s going to balance raising her son and keeping up with her busy schedule as a music artist.
Nicki opened up about what that’s been like, when one fan said, “Why Nicki can’t be a normal celebrity and get a nanny. Girl I miss you.”
“Everyone tells me that… I really should get one,” she said, before adding that the decision is ultimately a “difficult” one.
In October, the Young Money rapper welcomed her son with her husband, Kenneth Petty.
A few weeks after their baby was born, Nicki told her fans she can’t wait for them to meet him, especially since he’s so adorable.
Even though Nicki is currently juggling a lot, she seems happy, and that’s all that matters!
