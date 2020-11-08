Newegg Black Friday Deals 2020: Laptops, Monitors, PCs

We’re officially in the 2020 holiday shopping season, and the Black Friday deals are going live, with many of the major retailers launching early online sales to lure in shoppers ahead of the post-Thanksgiving rush. If you’re after some new computer stuff — be it a laptop, desktop PC, monitor, or components for your custom build — Newegg is the place to get it, and this tech outlet is already dropping some great bargains. Read on to see all the best Newegg Black Friday deals available right now and to learn how Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection guarantee can help you get the best price.

Today’s best Newegg Black Friday Deals

Don’t want to wait for Black Friday to arrive on the 27th? This year, you’re not going to have to. The Newegg Black Friday deals are already live, and we’ve rounded up all the best ones right here to give you an edge. Better still, the Newegg Black Friday Price Protection guarantee means there’s really no reason to wait, anyway; even if you grab one of those Black Friday deals only to see it get marked down further, Newegg will refund you the difference.

Another reason not to wait is that delivery windows are often a bit larger during holiday shopping season even under normal circumstances, but this year, expect more delays due to the massive increase in demand for online shopping. If you’re buying gifts, then don’t wait around for another deal that you think you might see later — it’s best to order now to ensure your stuff is delivered before the holidays arrive.

What is Newegg’s Black Friday Price Protection?

Given the ongoing public health crisis, 2020 has been a huge year for online shopping. Many people will be understandably avoiding brick-and-mortar stores during this year’s holiday sales (the stores might not even be open at all in some locations), so retailers, including Newegg, are launching their sales ahead of time and offering up a plethora of early tech bargains before Black Friday officially arrives.

The Newegg Black Friday sale is one such event, but some shoppers might be wary of pouncing on these early deals due to fear of missing out on better discounts when the official sale dates roll around. Thankfully, Newegg is ahead of the curve on this one with its Black Friday Price Protection guarantee. This means that if you buy a tech product marked with the Black Friday Price Protection badge before November 23 and the price drops lower through November 30, Newegg will refund you the difference, ensuring that you get the best deal.

Do other retailers have better Black Friday sales?

All the major retailers are going to be running their Black Friday sales and are already dropping early deals, but you’ll have to shop the sales to see for yourself whether other stores are offering better bargains. The good news is that we’ve made that task easy for you with our own live coverage of all the big Black Friday sales, which you can follow right here. Be sure to bookmark these pages and check back often, too, as we’ll be updating them throughout the holiday shopping season.

Amazon Black Friday Sale: This online retail giant is getting into the spirit early with its Holiday Dash Deals. New offers are slated to drop every day until November 19, which could mean that the official Amazon Black Friday Sale starts then.

This online retail giant is getting into the spirit early with its Holiday Dash Deals. New offers are slated to drop every day until November 19, which could mean that the official Amazon Black Friday Sale starts then. Best Buy Black Friday Sale: Best Buy is already offering Black Friday deals and will continue to roll out discounts on all sorts of tech through the entire holiday shopping season. It’s also one of the better places to find computer stuff, particularly laptop and desktop PCs, compared to other retailers like Amazon and Target.

Best Buy is already offering Black Friday deals and will continue to roll out discounts on all sorts of tech through the entire holiday shopping season. It’s also one of the better places to find computer stuff, particularly laptop and desktop PCs, compared to other retailers like Amazon and Target. Walmart Black Friday Sale: Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sale on November 4 and plans to run new deals for the following three weekends leading up to November 27. Although Walmart’s computer-related pickings will be slimmer than Newegg’s, there will still be some laptops receiving nice markdowns.

Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sale on November 4 and plans to run new deals for the following three weekends leading up to November 27. Although Walmart’s computer-related pickings will be slimmer than Newegg’s, there will still be some laptops receiving nice markdowns. Target Black Friday Sale: Target’s Black Friday sale, which will be running through the entire month, is a great place to find deals on gadgets like smart home tech, TVs, headphones, and gaming stuff — but less so for computers, where Newegg’s offerings still shine the brightest.

