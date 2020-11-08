NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s 2020 championship race

The NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday’s Championship 4 title race at Phoenix is led by Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. Those are the contenders for the Bill France Cup.
The order was determined by a formula that combines owner and driver points for the season and performance in the previous race (in this case at Martinsville last weekend).
There are no qualifiers during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing NASCAR to get creative in figuring out where each driver starts. This was the 10th time a version of the formula was used to determine the starting lineup for a race.
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) marks the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. Logano won it all in 2018 and Keselowski achieved the same feat in 2012. Hamlin and Elliott are searching for their first titles.
The current lineup formula was also used to determine pit stall selections, which means the pole sitter for Sunday’s race made the first pit stall selection.
Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix and how it was set without qualifying.
Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?
Chase Elliott, who won last weekend at Martinsville, holds the pole position for the Championship 4 at Phoenix. The 24-year-old could become the second-youngest champion in NASCAR history, behind only Jeff Gordon.
Next to Elliott on the front row will be Joey Logano, who has been one of Elliott’s main rivals this year. Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will line up third and fourth, respectively.
Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Phoenix:
- 35 percent: Owner’s points position after previous race
- 25 percent: Driver’s final race position in previous race
- 25 percent: Owner’s finish position in previous race
- 15 percent: Driver’s fastest lap time in previous race
NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix
The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Phoenix was determined by NASCAR’s 2020 formula for setting lineups in races without qualifying. The procedure has been used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|1
|Chase Elliott (P)
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|4
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|6
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Woods Brothers Racing
|13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|21
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|25
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|26
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|29
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|31
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|32
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|34
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|36
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
(P) Playoff driver.