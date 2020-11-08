NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s 2020 championship race

The NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday’s Championship 4 title race at Phoenix is led by Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. Those are the contenders for the Bill France Cup.

The order was determined by a formula that combines owner and driver points for the season and performance in the previous race (in this case at Martinsville last weekend).

There are no qualifiers during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing NASCAR to get creative in figuring out where each driver starts. This was the 10th time a version of the formula was used to determine the starting lineup for a race.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) marks the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. Logano won it all in 2018 and Keselowski achieved the same feat in 2012. Hamlin and Elliott are searching for their first titles.

The current lineup formula was also used to determine pit stall selections, which means the pole sitter for Sunday’s race made the first pit stall selection.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix and how it was set without qualifying.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?

Chase Elliott, who won last weekend at Martinsville, holds the pole position for the Championship 4 at Phoenix. The 24-year-old could become the second-youngest champion in NASCAR history, behind only Jeff Gordon.

Next to Elliott on the front row will be Joey Logano, who has been one of Elliott’s main rivals this year. Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will line up third and fourth, respectively.

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Phoenix:

  • 35 percent: Owner’s points position after previous race
  • 25 percent: Driver’s final race position in previous race
  • 25 percent: Owner’s finish position in previous race
  • 15 percent: Driver’s fastest lap time in previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Phoenix was determined by NASCAR’s 2020 formula for setting lineups in races without qualifying. The procedure has been used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix:

Pos.DriverCarTeam
1Chase Elliott (P)9Hendrick Motorsports
2Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
3Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
4Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
5Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
6Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
7Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
8Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
9Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
10Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
12Matt DiBenedetto21Woods Brothers Racing
13Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
14Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
15Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
16Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
17Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
18Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
19Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
21Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
22Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
23Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
24Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
25William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
26Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
27John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
28Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
29Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
30Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
31Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
32JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
33Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
34Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
35Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
36James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
37Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
38Josh Bilicki77Spire Motorsports
39Garrett Smithley7Tommy Baldwin Racing

(P) Playoff driver.

