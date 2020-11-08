NASCAR lineup at Phoenix: Starting order, pole for Sunday’s 2020 championship race

The NASCAR Cup Series starting lineup for Sunday’s Championship 4 title race at Phoenix is led by Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin. Those are the contenders for the Bill France Cup.

The order was determined by a formula that combines owner and driver points for the season and performance in the previous race (in this case at Martinsville last weekend).

There are no qualifiers during the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing NASCAR to get creative in figuring out where each driver starts. This was the 10th time a version of the formula was used to determine the starting lineup for a race.

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) marks the conclusion of the 2020 campaign. Logano won it all in 2018 and Keselowski achieved the same feat in 2012. Hamlin and Elliott are searching for their first titles.

MORE: Denny Hamlin discusses his approach to title race

The current lineup formula was also used to determine pit stall selections, which means the pole sitter for Sunday’s race made the first pit stall selection.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix and how it was set without qualifying.

Who won the pole for the NASCAR race at Phoenix?

Chase Elliott, who won last weekend at Martinsville, holds the pole position for the Championship 4 at Phoenix. The 24-year-old could become the second-youngest champion in NASCAR history, behind only Jeff Gordon.

Next to Elliott on the front row will be Joey Logano, who has been one of Elliott’s main rivals this year. Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will line up third and fourth, respectively.

Below is the formula for how the Cup Series field was set at Phoenix:

35 percent: Owner’s points position after previous race

25 percent: Driver’s final race position in previous race

25 percent: Owner’s finish position in previous race

15 percent: Driver’s fastest lap time in previous race

NASCAR starting lineup at Phoenix

The starting lineup for Sunday’s race at Phoenix was determined by NASCAR’s 2020 formula for setting lineups in races without qualifying. The procedure has been used through the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The formula produced this starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix:

Pos. Driver Car Team 1 Chase Elliott (P) 9 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske 3 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske 4 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 6 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Woods Brothers Racing 13 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 14 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 21 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 22 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 23 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 24 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 25 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 27 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 28 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing 29 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 30 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 31 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 32 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 33 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 35 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 36 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 38 Josh Bilicki 77 Spire Motorsports 39 Garrett Smithley 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing

(P) Playoff driver.