NASCAR at Phoenix live race updates, results, highlights from 2020 Cup Series championship

Chase Elliott’s quest to become the second-youngest NASCAR champion hit a snag before Sunday’s title race at Phoenix got underway. He failed his pre-race inspection and must start from the back of the field, while the three other contenders remain up front.

That doesn’t mean he can’t battle back. The 24-year-old has needed to overcome sometimes sloppy work from his crew throughout the season and shows composure beyond his age. Last weekend’s clutch win at Martinsville, when he pulled away late rather than slipping up in the final laps, demonstrated that mettle.

Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski round out the Championship 4 contenders.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s 2020 championship race at Phoenix. Follow below for complete results from the Season Finale 500.

NASCAR at Phoenix live updates, highlights from 2020 championship

4:11 p.m.: Logano manages to shed the debris.

4:10 p.m.: Logano has some debris stuck to the front of his car. He still leads.

4:02 p.m.: Update: Logano technically led every lap but one in Stage 1. He was momentarily behind during pit stops because of his stall position.

3:55 p.m.: Joey Logano holds the lead through Stage 1. He’s led every lap.

3:48 p.m.: 15 laps left in Stage 1. Remember, stage points don’t matter in the championship.

3:40 p.m.: Elliott to fourth.

3:39 p.m.: Elliott passes Keselowski to move into fifth place.

3:35 p.m.: Keselowski is slow off pit road following the first competition caution.

3:30 p.m.: It’s Logano-Keselowski-Hamlin at the front.

3:29 p.m.: No time wasted.

3:23 p.m.: Now Elliott is inside the top 15. He’s zooming after the pre-race penalty.

3:22 p.m.: Elliott is already up to 18th place after 12 laps.

3:20 p.m.: Logano has the early lead.

3:16 p.m.: Green flag! The Cup Series championship is underway.

3:06 p.m.: Engines are fired.

3:04 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson got some nice acknowledgment before his last NASCAR race. Read more about that here.

3:01 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway.

NASCAR race start time today

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race begins at Phoenix at 3 p.m. ET. That means it will be on at 1 p.m. local time. Despite the region’s reputation for always being unbearably hot, the temperature should be in the 60s.

Most of NASCAR’s recent playoff races have taken place around the same time, but several have been delayed or postponed because of inclement weather. There is not expected to be any rain for the title race.

The race is 312 laps spread over three stages. The distance of the race is 312 miles.

NASCAR starting lineup for championship race

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix:

Pos.DriverCarTeam
1Chase Elliott (P)***9Hendrick Motorsports
2Joey Logano (P)22Team Penske
3Brad Keselowski (P)2Team Penske
4Denny Hamlin (P)11Joe Gibbs Racing
5Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
6Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
7Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
8Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
9Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
10Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
11Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
12Matt DiBenedetto21Woods Brothers Racing
13Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
14Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
15Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
16Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
17Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
18Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
19Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
20Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
21Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
22Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
23Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
24Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
25William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
26Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
27John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
28Corey LaJoie32Go Fas Racing
29Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
30Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
31Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
32JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
33Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
34Quin Houff00StarCom Racing
35Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
36James Davison53Rick Ware Racing
37Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
38Josh Bilicki77Spire Motorsports
39Garrett Smithley7Tommy Baldwin Racing

(P) Playoff driver.

***Elliott sent to the back for failed inspection.

