NASCAR at Phoenix live race updates, results, highlights from 2020 Cup Series championship

Chase Elliott’s quest to become the second-youngest NASCAR champion hit a snag before Sunday’s title race at Phoenix got underway. He failed his pre-race inspection and must start from the back of the field, while the three other contenders remain up front.
That doesn’t mean he can’t battle back. The 24-year-old has needed to overcome sometimes sloppy work from his crew throughout the season and shows composure beyond his age. Last weekend’s clutch win at Martinsville, when he pulled away late rather than slipping up in the final laps, demonstrated that mettle.
Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski round out the Championship 4 contenders.
Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s 2020 championship race at Phoenix. Follow below for complete results from the Season Finale 500.
4:11 p.m.: Logano manages to shed the debris.
4:10 p.m.: Logano has some debris stuck to the front of his car. He still leads.
4:02 p.m.: Update: Logano technically led every lap but one in Stage 1. He was momentarily behind during pit stops because of his stall position.
3:55 p.m.: Joey Logano holds the lead through Stage 1. He’s led every lap.
Stage 1 complete
1. Logano
2. Hamlin
3. Elliott
4. Keselowski
3:48 p.m.: 15 laps left in Stage 1. Remember, stage points don’t matter in the championship.
3:40 p.m.: Elliott to fourth.
Now Elliott to P4. It’s Logano-Hamlin-Bowman-Elliott-Keselowski on Lap 42.
3:39 p.m.: Elliott passes Keselowski to move into fifth place.
3:35 p.m.: Keselowski is slow off pit road following the first competition caution.
Race off pit road: Logano, Hamlin, Bowman, Rowdy, Bowyer, / Blaney, DiBenedetto, Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Elliott.
Kez lost six there.#NASCAR | #SeasonFinale500
3:30 p.m.: It’s Logano-Keselowski-Hamlin at the front.
3:29 p.m.: No time wasted.
3:23 p.m.: Now Elliott is inside the top 15. He’s zooming after the pre-race penalty.
3:22 p.m.: Elliott is already up to 18th place after 12 laps.
3:20 p.m.: Logano has the early lead.
3:16 p.m.: Green flag! The Cup Series championship is underway.
3:06 p.m.: Engines are fired.
3:04 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson got some nice acknowledgment before his last NASCAR race. Read more about that here.
3:01 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway.
NASCAR race start time today
The NASCAR Cup Series championship race begins at Phoenix at 3 p.m. ET. That means it will be on at 1 p.m. local time. Despite the region’s reputation for always being unbearably hot, the temperature should be in the 60s.
Most of NASCAR’s recent playoff races have taken place around the same time, but several have been delayed or postponed because of inclement weather. There is not expected to be any rain for the title race.
The race is 312 laps spread over three stages. The distance of the race is 312 miles.
NASCAR starting lineup for championship race
Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix:
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car
|Team
|1
|Chase Elliott (P)***
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2
|Joey Logano (P)
|22
|Team Penske
|3
|Brad Keselowski (P)
|2
|Team Penske
|4
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|6
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|7
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|8
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|12
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Woods Brothers Racing
|13
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|18
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|20
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|21
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|23
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|24
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|25
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|26
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|28
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go Fas Racing
|29
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|30
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|31
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|32
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|34
|Quin Houff
|00
|StarCom Racing
|35
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|36
|James Davison
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|37
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|38
|Josh Bilicki
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|39
|Garrett Smithley
|7
|Tommy Baldwin Racing
(P) Playoff driver.
***Elliott sent to the back for failed inspection.