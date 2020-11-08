NASCAR at Phoenix live race updates, results, highlights from 2020 Cup Series championship

Chase Elliott’s quest to become the second-youngest NASCAR champion hit a snag before Sunday’s title race at Phoenix got underway. He failed his pre-race inspection and must start from the back of the field, while the three other contenders remain up front.

That doesn’t mean he can’t battle back. The 24-year-old has needed to overcome sometimes sloppy work from his crew throughout the season and shows composure beyond his age. Last weekend’s clutch win at Martinsville, when he pulled away late rather than slipping up in the final laps, demonstrated that mettle.

Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Brad Keselowski round out the Championship 4 contenders.

Sporting News is tracking live updates and lap-by-lap highlights from NASCAR’s 2020 championship race at Phoenix. Follow below for complete results from the Season Finale 500.

4:11 p.m.: Logano manages to shed the debris.

4:10 p.m.: Logano has some debris stuck to the front of his car. He still leads.

4:02 p.m.: Update: Logano technically led every lap but one in Stage 1. He was momentarily behind during pit stops because of his stall position.

3:55 p.m.: Joey Logano holds the lead through Stage 1. He’s led every lap.

Stage 1 complete 1. Logano

2. Hamlin

3. Elliott

3:48 p.m.: 15 laps left in Stage 1. Remember, stage points don’t matter in the championship.

3:40 p.m.: Elliott to fourth.

3:39 p.m.: Elliott passes Keselowski to move into fifth place.

3:35 p.m.: Keselowski is slow off pit road following the first competition caution.

3:30 p.m.: It’s Logano-Keselowski-Hamlin at the front.

3:29 p.m.: No time wasted.

3:23 p.m.: Now Elliott is inside the top 15. He’s zooming after the pre-race penalty.

3:22 p.m.: Elliott is already up to 18th place after 12 laps.

3:20 p.m.: Logano has the early lead.

3:16 p.m.: Green flag! The Cup Series championship is underway.

3:06 p.m.: Engines are fired.

3:04 p.m.: Jimmie Johnson got some nice acknowledgment before his last NASCAR race. Read more about that here.

3:01 p.m.: Pre-race ceremonies are underway.

NASCAR race start time today

The NASCAR Cup Series championship race begins at Phoenix at 3 p.m. ET. That means it will be on at 1 p.m. local time. Despite the region’s reputation for always being unbearably hot, the temperature should be in the 60s.

Most of NASCAR’s recent playoff races have taken place around the same time, but several have been delayed or postponed because of inclement weather. There is not expected to be any rain for the title race.

The race is 312 laps spread over three stages. The distance of the race is 312 miles.

NASCAR starting lineup for championship race

Here is the complete starting lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR race at Phoenix:

Pos. Driver Car Team 1 Chase Elliott (P)*** 9 Hendrick Motorsports 2 Joey Logano (P) 22 Team Penske 3 Brad Keselowski (P) 2 Team Penske 4 Denny Hamlin (P) 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 6 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 7 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 9 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 10 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 11 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 12 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Woods Brothers Racing 13 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 14 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 15 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 18 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 19 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 21 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 22 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 23 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 24 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 25 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 26 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 27 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 28 Corey LaJoie 32 Go Fas Racing 29 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 30 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 31 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 32 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 33 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 34 Quin Houff 00 StarCom Racing 35 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 36 James Davison 53 Rick Ware Racing 37 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 38 Josh Bilicki 77 Spire Motorsports 39 Garrett Smithley 7 Tommy Baldwin Racing

(P) Playoff driver.

***Elliott sent to the back for failed inspection.