Most ‘organic’ Bitcoin pump in years — trader explains why a blow-off top is unlikely By Cointelegraph

Most ‘organic’ Bitcoin pump in years — trader explains why a blow-off top is unlikely
Despite ‘s (BTC) steep rally in November, the price is consolidating above $15,000 as on-chain analyst, Willy Woo says a blow-off top is unlikely for three main reasons.
The three factors are the growing outflow of funds from exchanges, increase in “HODLers,” and data showing that investors already took profit.
