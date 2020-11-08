More crypto regulation is coming, industry execs say By Cointelegraph

More crypto regulation is coming, industry execs say
Over the past few years, regulatory bodies across the globe have increased their scrutiny of the cryptocurrency space, clarifying gray areas while also going after offenders. Although the industry has seen a lot of regulatory action, authorities have not really changed their positions — at least according to Alex Wearn, CEO and co-founder of decentralized crypto exchange IDEX (NYSE:).
“Crypto regulation itself hasn’t really changed the last few years,” Wearn told Cointelegraph. “Instead what we’ve seen is an increase in enforcement actions, and stronger guidance from regulatory bodies,” he added. “I believe we’ll continue to see enforcement actions that help businesses and entrepreneurs understand what types of activities are allowed and what are not.”
