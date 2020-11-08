Man City vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League match online from anywhere

What could be an early bellwether of the 20/21 Premier League season is set to play out at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, when Pep Guardiola’s Citizens look to gain ground on Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Reds.
Arguably the two strongest teams in the league and many pundits tips to slug it out in a dual for this season’s title.
The away side arrives in Manchester having registered a convincing 5-0 Champions League win over Atalanta on Wednesday, following a battling 2-1 win at home to West Ham last Saturday in the Premier League.
Those matches saw Liverpool field a patched up defense in the absence of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Joel Matip. But while the likes of Nathaniel Phillips and Joe Gomez have stepped up well, Klopp’s makeshift backline look set for a tougher challenge on Sunday.
City striker Gabriel Jesus is set to return from injury to the starting line up with fellow frontman Sergio Aguero likely to be fit again to be an option from the bench for Guardiola.
It all looks set to be a cracking game – read on to find out how to watch a Man City vs Liverpool live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Man City vs Liverpool: Where and when?
Sunday’s match takes place behind closed doors at the Etihad Stadium, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.
That makes it an 11.30am ET/ 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3.30am AEDT start kick off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Man City vs Liverpool online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Man City vs Liverpool, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to watch Man City vs Liverpool online in the US exclusively on NBCSN
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season.
Kick-off for Man City vs Liverpool is at 11.30am ET/8.30pm PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home.
How to stream Man City vs Liverpool live in the UK
Sunday’s match will be available to watch Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from Old Trafford beginning at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.
If you’re not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Man City vs Liverpool online or on TV. That’s because of Sky’s excellent value streaming offshoot, Now TV.
A Now TV Sports Pass will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day – though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season – plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.
How to stream Man City vs Liverpool live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Man City vs Liverpool, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET/8.30pm PT.
The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you’ll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Man City vs Liverpool live in Australia
If you’re planning on watching Man City vs Liverpool in Australia, then you’ll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
