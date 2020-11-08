MagSafe Duo charger and iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve ‘coming soon’, priced at $129 each

The two mythical MagSafe accessories now have listings on the Apple Store: the MagSafe Duo charger and the Leather Sleeve are listed as coming soon and are priced at $129 each.

The sleeve cases feature a cutout window which allows you to tap the iPhone’s screen to show the time. Because the case contains the MagSafe magnets, the phone knows to enter the special lock screen mode to position the time readout correctly with matching colored background.

The sleeve will be available in blue, orange, brown and red color options.

Apple added support for the accessory with the release of iOS 14.2 but a firm release date is not yet known. The company today launched its range of standard leather cases for iPhone 12, alongside preorders for HomePod mini, and iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The MagSafe Duo charger features two charging pads, a Qi-compatible MagSafe pad designed to be used with the iPhone 12 and an integrated Apple Watch puck charger. The Duo charger folds up, ideal for packing it in a bag when travelling.

The $129 price point is roughly in line with the pricing of Apple’s other (somewhat overpriced) accessories. The standalone MagSafe charger costs $39, and the Apple Watch magnetic charging dock is priced at $79. With that perspective, the integration of the Duo charger only comes at an additional $10 price premium.

It’s not clear if these products will be ready to ship before the end of the year, or if their release will slip into 2021. We’ll have to wait for Apple to tell us exactly when these products go on sale. But at least we know now how much they cost.

