Live Week 9 Fantasy Football Advice: Injury updates, start ’em sit ’em, NFL DFS tips, more

It’s been another week full of injuries, recoveries, COVID issues, and, ultimately a full day of football on Sunday. Fantasy owners undoubtedly have roster questoins heading into Week 9, and as always, the Fantasy Alarm fantasy football experts are here to help get you through the week. Howard Bender and Jen Piacenti will be live from 11 a.m. ET until kickof providing you with all the latest updates, lineup advice, stats, trends, and more. You can also join Fantasy Alarm’s traditional live chat and have all of your lineups questions answered by more Fantasy Alarm experts.

The Week 9 weather report is not nearly as bad as it was last week, so that’s a plus, but there are still plenty of injuries for owners to worry about. For the latest on banged-up RBs Ezekiel Elliott, Phillip Lindsay, Josh Jacobs, and Christian McCaffrey, click here; for the latest on injured WRs Keenan Allen, Michael Thomas, Chris Godwin, and Calvin Ridley, go here. We also have updates on Monday night questionables Jamison Crowder (click here) and Damien Harris (click here).

WEEK 9 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Watch: Live Fantasy Football Start ’em Sit ’em Advice Week 9

Traditional live chat on Fantasy Alarm!

WEEK 9 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker