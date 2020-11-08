Corbin Davenport / Android Police:
Let’s Encrypt warns phones running Android 7.1 or older won’t connect to many secure websites starting in 2021 as they will no longer trust its root certificate — It took a long time, but most of the web now uses HTTPS to securely transmit information, partially thanks to a push by Google.
Let's Encrypt warns phones running Android 7.1 or older won't connect to many secure websites starting in 2021 as they will no longer trust its root certificate (Corbin Davenport/Android Police)
Corbin Davenport / Android Police: