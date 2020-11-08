Lee Brice Backs Out of 2020 CMA Awards Performance After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Instagram

The ‘I Hope You’re Happy Now’ crooner, who receives two nominations for his duet with Carly Pearce, is said to be ‘in good spirits’ and isolating at home until he gets the all-clear.

Lee Brice has backed out of the 54th annual CMA Awards. The “I Hope You’re Happy Now” crooner, who has received two nominations for his duet with Carly Pearce, will not be performing at the annual awards show after getting tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, November 8, a representative for the 41-year-old made the announcement via the Associated Press, assuring that he is “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.” His further explained that the country singer, who is known for hit songs like “I Drive Your Truck” and “I Don’t Dance”, will be self-isolating at home until he gets the all-clear.

A spokesperson for the CMA further claimed that Lee was notified of his results before he came to any rehearsals or other activities. “Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” the statement to the AP read.

The 2020 CMAs will not have a normal audience due to the pandemic, but Lee was set to be in one room with other stars during the event. “Although the show will feel a bit more intimate this year, we look forward to hosting our nominated artists and their guests as we celebrate the best of country music in a fully safe and physically distant environment,” CMA CEO Sarah Trahern previously stated.

Along with Carly, Lee is vying for the musical event of the year trophy and the music video of the year kudo. The latter category sees him and Carly being up against the likes of Dan + Shay, Miranda Lambert, Jake Owen and Chris Stapleton.

This year’s CMA Award will take place at Nashville’s Music City Center with Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker serving as co-hosts. “I’m really excited, just blown away by how the social distancing (will work) and how careful everybody’s being, all the performers will be there, the nominees will be there,” Darius said during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

The “Wagon Wheel” hitmaker went on to gush, “Everyone will be social distanced and spread out and it will be the first time really the country music family has been (together) in one room all year.”



The 54th CMA Awards will air live at 8 P.M. ET on Wednesday, November 11.