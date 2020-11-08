Lady GaGa, John Legend, Lizzo and More Celebrate as Joe Biden Wins Election

WENN

A number of celebrities take to social media to share their joy as the Democratic candidate beats Republican incumbent Donald Trump in the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.

Lady GaGa led the many stars celebrating Joe Biden becoming the 46th President of the United States with a congratulatory message online.

The Democrat was declared the winner of a tense election battle with Donald Trump after he picked up the 270 electoral votes necessary to make him president-elect as vote tabulation continues in some states.

Election results in his native Pennsylvania gave him the push he needed to secure the presidency on Saturday (07Nov20) and, after performing at a Biden rally in Pittsburgh the night before Tuesday’s election, “Stupid Love” star Gaga took to social media to celebrate his victory.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the American people, you just gave the world one of the greatest acts of kindness and bravery humanity has ever seen,” Gaga tweeted

“Nothing but love for our new Commander in Chief and the 1ST female VP elected to the White House.” continued Gaga, who added, “Also, way to go PA.”

Other stars to celebrate include Lizzo, who was overcome with emotion as she took to Instagram to share her joy and pride in knowing a black woman will hold office as Vice-President for the first time in U.S. history, while stating Trump simply “didn’t care” about the American people.

Meanwhile, singer Pink confessed the “news has brought me to tears,” writing on Twitter, “I was overwhelmed with relief for this country. I was overwhelmed for Kamala and the inspiration that she brings to girls everywhere. Van Jones made me cry ugly tears. This country has so much work to do to come together. I pray we can do it.”

“Yes, it’s over, thank God, but Trump will fight on till he gets ‘something for leaving.’ I’m sure he’ll announce his conspiracy theories today,” penned Bette Midler while Shakira added, “The world is in the hands of someone civil and compassionate.”

“Now it’s time to clean up the environment, provide quality education and health services to all. We all have to do our part, but the groundwork is laid.”

John Legend posted video of his performance on behalf of Biden/Harris from 2 November, writing, “We sang this on Election Day Eve in Philadelphia, PA, the birthplace of our democracy. Thank you, Philadelphia, for showing up for democracy in such an epic way! #GLORY.”

Brit Sam Smith also got involved in the celebrations, sharing, “Off ya pop you absolute snail #BidenHarris2020 – so happy for all my friends in America tonight,” as Tamar Braxton simply penned, “FINALLY!! thank you Jesus.”

And Miley Cyrus showed off her video editing skills with a mash-up showing Biden bopping to her hit “Party in the U.S.A.”, along with the message: “Now THIS is a PARTY IN THE USA!”