King Von’s Girlfriend BREAKS DOWN CRYING On Instagram!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Yesterday, Chicago rapper King Von (born Dayvon Daquan Bennett) was shot and killed at an Atlanta nightclub. He was 26 years old. Now has learned that his on-again off-again girlfriend Asian Doll took to social media to mourn his loss.

SHREVEPORT RAPPER GETS SHOT

“I’ll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again…. Von I’m gone,” she tweeted on Friday (Nov. 6) with a heartbroken emoji.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR