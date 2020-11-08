King Von’s Girlfriend BREAKS DOWN CRYING On Instagram!

Yesterday, Chicago rapper King Von (born Dayvon Daquan Bennett) was shot and killed at an Atlanta nightclub. He was 26 years old. Now has learned that his on-again off-again girlfriend Asian Doll took to social media to mourn his loss.

SHREVEPORT RAPPER GETS SHOT

“I’ll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again…. Von I’m gone,” she tweeted on Friday (Nov. 6) with a heartbroken emoji.

“My heart is gone I’m just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON,” she continued.

Shortly after posting these messages, Asian Doll went on IG Live and posted a video showing herself crying.

King Von and Asian Doll, collaborated for two songs, “Pull Up” and “Broke Opps.” They also dated for approximately two years before splitting in August 2020 after rumors of King Von cheating.