Kelly Clarkson Claims Father-in-Law’s Company Violates Labor Code in Response to His Lawsuit

The ‘Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)’ singer, who is in the middle of a divorce from Brandon Blackstock, is embroiled in a legal battle with Narvel and his Starstruck Management Group.

Kelly Clarkson has pushed back against a lawsuit filed by her father-in-law Narvel Blackstock and his Starstruck Management Group over unpaid commissions.

The “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer is in the midst of a divorce from husband of seven years, Brandon Blackstock, and has found herself embroiled in another legal battle with Narvel.

The U.S. talk show host allegedly owes more than $1.4 million (£1.1 million) in commissions, on top of the $1.9 million (£1.5 million) she has already paid, according to the lawsuit filed in September.

However, according to People, she recently responded to the filing, arguing Narvel and his company bosses violated the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without obtaining a talent agency licence first.

The petition states that all agreements should be “declared void and unenforceable,” including a verbal contract in which she agreed to pay the officials a 15 per cent commission on her gross earnings.

Clarkson also alleges Starstruck staffmembers violated licensing requirements implemented by the Talent Agencies Act, including failing to submit a written application for a licence, failing to write a formal talent agency agreement with her, and demanding “unconscionable fees and compensation” from her for “illegal services.”

However, Starstruck attorney Bryan Freedman insists the petition “conveniently ignores the fact that Kelly had her own licensed talent agency (Creative Artists Agency) at all times.”

The “Breakaway” star is also demanding company executives return the money she has previously paid them.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Brandon in June. The couple married in October 2013, and shares daughter River Rose, six, and son Remington Alexander, four.