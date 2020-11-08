Keenan Allen negative for COVID-19, will play vs. Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers would’ve had a difficult time with the Las Vegas Raiders if their top wide receiver had to remain on the sideline. Instead, they’ll be ready to go.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Keenan Allen has continued to test negative for COVID-19 and will play on Sunday despite dealing with an illness.
The Chargers initially listed him as questionable for Sunday’s matchup with a sore throat.
Allen has 53 receptions for 548 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He’s been one of Justin Herbert’s most reliable targets thus far.
On Saturday, Los Angeles announced several other moves, including the placement of cornerback Brandon Facyson on the reserve/COVID list. The Chargers also signed defensive end Jessie Lemonier to the active roster and activated running back Kalen Ballage and defensive back Quenton Meeks from the practice squad.
