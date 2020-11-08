Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter and more react to Joe Biden’s victory

Joe Biden has become the new President of America. The entire world was hooked to the counting of votes that were on since the past few days but now the verdict is finally out. Kamala Harris on the other hand has become the first ever woman Vice President of America making this year’s election even more special. A lot of celebs took to social media to react to this win and we’ve lined them all up for you.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ishaan Khatter, Sussanne Khan, Abhay Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kajal Aggarwal, Anubhav Sinha, Nimrat Kaur were among the stars who reacted to the election results. Check out their posts below…













‘JOE’ jeeta wohi sikandar #USAelection2020 https://t.co/D1Iv40X9t6

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 7, 2020







— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) November 8, 2020







Congratulations to @KamalaHarris for becoming the first female and first South Asian Vice President elect . Such an inspiration. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ»

— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) November 7, 2020

















