Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s honeymoon pictures are adorable

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s wedding created a stir online. The pictures from the grand wedding were dreamy and both the bride and groom looked absolutely stunning. The pair tied the knot in Mumbai’s Taj Palace Hotel and has a short guestlist, however, the wedding was a dreamy affair. Kajal took to Instagram to share some lovely stills from her wedding a couple of days back, but now the actress is enjoying her honeymoon in Maldives with her husband by her side.

She shared some awesome shots from her honeymoon on her social media handle earlier today and they looked totally amazing. Kajal can be seen in a great mood, all smiles as she poses in front of the crystal-clear water in a red flowy dress with some prints on it. Check out the pictures below…