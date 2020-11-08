Julia Louis-Dreyfus Applauds Kamala Harris for Making ‘Madam Vice President’ Happen in Real Life

WENN

The ‘Veep’ actress congratulates the female senator as she makes history as the first female Vice President of the United States after winning election with Joe Biden.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is thrilled that Kamala Harris has become the first female Vice President of the United States.

The actress, who starred as the feisty, foul-mouthed Vice President Selena Meyer in HBO’s comedy, “Veep“, which satirised Washington, D.C. politics, took to Twitter to congratulate Harris on her and Joe Biden‘s election victory.

” ‘Madam Vice President’ is no longer a fictional character @KamalaHarris,” Julia tweeted, as Harris became America’s first female Vice President in history and the first woman of colour to hold the position.

Julia appeared at the Democratic National Convention this year (20) in support of Biden and Harris. She also organised an online “Veep” reunion to benefit their campaign.

In a victory speech on Saturday night, Joe Biden told his loyal supporters, “I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but to unify. Let this grim era of demonisation in America begin to end – here and now. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric. To lower the temperature. To see each other again. To listen to each other again.”

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris used her speech to promise that she’ll continue to try and make history with her time in the position. “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities,” she said.

Trump is refusing to go quietly – on Wednesday morning he prematurely claimed victory and repeated claims of election fraud at a White House news conference on Thursday evening, stating he would be bringing “tremendous litigation” in states where legally cast votes are still being counted. His campaign officials demanded the vote count be stopped but a federal judge threw out that suit on Thursday evening. Trump explained he planned to take his case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Lawyers for the former President also targeted election officials in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, claiming poll observers were not being given proper access to watch the vote count.