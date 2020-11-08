Joe Biden supporters celebrate win in San Francisco, California

Americans gathered on street corners and front lawns to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory after a contentious election and four-day wait for results.

Hundreds gathered in San Francisco to celebrate, with the demonstration turning into something of a street party.

Honking horns and banging pots and pans, the President-elect’s supporters celebrated after news organisations called the election.

There were equal parts sorrow, anger and mistrust on the other side. Across the United States, the dramatic conclusion of the 2020 election was cathartic.