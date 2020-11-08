JLS Star JB Gill Hospitalized After Being Attacked by Gang of Robbers in Home Invasion

Instagram

The British singer has to be taken to a hospital for treatment as his family are ‘extremely shaken’ following a home invasion by a gang of four in the outskirts of London.

JLS star JB Gill was attacked as he confronted raiders in his home at 3 A.M.

The singer, 33, who shares his home with his wife Chloe and their two children, was sprayed in the face with an unknown substance and taken to hospital for treatment following the terrifying incident, reported Britain’s The Sun newspaper.

Chloe, 32, was also threatened with a knife during the attack, before the gang of four fled the couple’s $2 million (£1.5 million) home with valuables.

A spokesman for the “Beat Again” star told The Sun, “The family are all well and safe, having increased home security,” and added that, while the family were “extremely shaken” by what happened, they escaped without serious injury.

“This was a terrifying incident. JB was sprayed in the face and the gang threatened Chloe with a knife,” added a source. “He wanted to protect her and their kids but the best way to do that was to cooperate with the gang.”

It’s believed police officers have informed the National Crime Agency amid fears the attack could have been the actions of an organised crime gang that is targeting locals in the area.

JB Gill moved to the countryside after JLS split in 2013. He bought a 11-acre property on the outskirts of London and got into farming.

“The pop star lifestyle is full-on. You don’t get much time off so I wanted somewhere peaceful I could escape to. Here became the perfect place to relax and recharge,” he once said. “It’s the ideal place for them [his family] to enjoy the British countryside.”