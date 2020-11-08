Jim Carrey’s Joe Biden Celebrates His Victory With an Ace Ventura Impression in the SNL Cold Open

Hours after Joe Biden was projected as president-elect of the United States, Saturday Night Live rolled up for its last election year cold open. Jim Carrey returned as the newly minted winner Biden, with Maya Rudolph joining him as vice president-elect Kamala Harris, and of course, Alec Baldwin showed up for what he is probably hoping was his last go-around as Donald Trump.

Much like the real Biden did in his victory speech, Carrey’s Biden promised to “president for all Americans, whether you’re from a liberal state like California, or a conservative state like Oklahoma, or a cracked-out hot mess like Florida.” Rudolph’s Harris addressed the little Black and brown girls watching, saying, “Your mom is going to switch from laughing to crying to dancing pretty much all night.”

The camera then cut to Baldwin’s Trump, who gave his own “victory” speech and then broke into a rendition of the Village People’s “Macho Man” in effort to “remind all of you who I really am.” When it cut back to Carrey’s Biden and Rudolph’s Harris, they broke out their best Ace Ventura impressions, because “there must be a winner and… a loser.”

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.