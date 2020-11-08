Jeopardy! Host Alex Trebek Dead at 80

Hollywood has lost one of its greats.

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has passed away at the age of 80. The news was confirmed on the game show’s Twitter page on Sunday, Nov. 8. The post read, “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex.

In March 2019, the beloved TV personality announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which has a survival rate of 1.6 percent. However, the devastating prognosis didn’t put a damper on Trebek’s spirit. “I’m gonna fight this,” he said stoically. “I’m gonna keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also.”

At the time, the star vowed to continue hosting the show for as long as he could. He joked, “Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract I have to host Jeopardy! three more years!”

He said, “So help me, keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”