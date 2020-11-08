Japanese firm Layer X Labs develops blockchain-based e-voting protocol By Cointelegraph

Japanese firm Layer X Labs develops blockchain-based e-voting protocol
Japanese firm Layer X has announced the development of an electronic voting system based on a blockchain protocol as part of a wider “smart city” initiative being pursued by Tsukuba City.
The Tokyo-based company said that the new system will meet the technical needs of electronic voting, including the prevention of double voting, accurate storage of voting content, voter confidentiality, and management of operation records.
