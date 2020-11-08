J.J. Watt trade to contender a ‘virtual certainty’ after 2020 season?

Texans defensive stalwart J.J. Watt was mentioned in numerous trade rumors ahead of the Nov. 3 deadline. While he ended up staying put, he might be playing his final games with Houston.

Watt being traded to a contender is a “virtual certainty” this offseason, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. The veteran defensive end is adamant about finishing his career with a team poised to make a Super Bowl appearance.

The 31-year-old recently indicated that he wants no part of Houston’s rebuild, and the 1-6 Texans, who will be looking for a new general manager and head coach at the end of the season, appear to be headed in that direction.

The Texans are without first- and second-round picks in the upcoming draft, and while Watt might not garner a pick that high due to medical history and age, Houston needs as much draft capital as it can get in order to rebuild.

Watt is set to make $17.5 million in 2021, which is the final year of his current deal. The 11th pick of the 2011 draft is a Houston legend for his football dominance and off-field charity work. However, he has missed significant time due to injury in multiple seasons, and his best days are likely behind him.

Still, an aging Watt will draw plenty of interest. Some people are predicting that the Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills will inquire about Watt, but nothing has been confirmed.