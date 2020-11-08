Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.33% By .com

© . Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.33%



.com – Israel stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the added 0.33% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TASE:), which rose 6.52% or 188 points to trade at 3073 at the close. Meanwhile, Ormat Technologies (TASE:) added 5.75% or 1380 points to end at 25400 and Energix (TASE:) was up 3.17% or 45 points to 1465 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Sapiens International Corporation NV (TASE:), which fell 4.60% or 466 points to trade at 9674 at the close. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TASE:) declined 1.84% or 142 points to end at 7563 and Nice Ltd (TASE:) was down 1.79% or 1540 points to 84730.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 264 to 135 and 18 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for December delivery was down 3.43% or 1.33 to $37.46 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January fell 3.01% or 1.23 to hit $39.70 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.27% or 5.25 to trade at $1952.05 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.04% to 3.3740, while EUR/ILS rose 0.36% to 4.0060.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.24% at 92.297.