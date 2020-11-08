Iran’s Rouhani says next U.S. administration should make up for Trump’s mistakes By

© . FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York
DUBAI () – The next U.S. administration should use the opportunity to compensate for President Donald Trump’s mistakes, Iranian state media quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying on Sunday after Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency.
“Trump’s damaging policy has been opposed…by the American people. The next U.S. administration should use the opportunity to make up for past mistakes…Iran favours constructive interaction with the world,” Rouhani said.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.