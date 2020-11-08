Insider in Siam Lee case found murdered on Durban sports ground with her hands cut off – report

A source in the Siam Lee murder case has been found dead, with her hands cut off, according to a Sunday Times report.

Jessica Merle Leanne Weyers’ body was found at a sports ground in Newtown on Monday.

She was last seen leaving her apartment, believed to have been on her way to visit a friend.

A reported police insider in the 2018 search for murdered Durban North sex worker Siam Lee has been killed in Durban, according to the Sunday Times.

Jessica Merle Leanne Weyers, 23, was found dumped at a sports ground in Newtown on Monday. She had reportedly had her throat slit and her hands cut off.

She was last seen leaving her apartment near South Beach at around 17:30 on Sunday. According to IOL, she told family she would be visiting a friend but never returned home.

Her mother identified her body on Wednesday.

Weyers was reportedly a reliable source during the search for Lee, who went missing in 2018.

Philani Ntuli, the only accused in the case, died of cancer before his trial could conclude. The case was struck off the roll.

Lee’s body was discovered in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in January 2018.

Ntuli allegedly found Lee’s contact details on an adult website, where she had advertised her services as “a sensual masseuse”.

He became Lee’s client, but when Lee decided she no longer wanted to have contact with him, Ntuli allegedly kidnapped her and held her captive at his residence.

Ntuli allegedly later took her body to a sugarcane field and set her alight.

The post-mortem revealed the cause of death as a haemorrhage from head injuries, as well as 90% burns.

– Compiled by Nicole McCain

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of ‘s 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.