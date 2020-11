The Cleveland Indians will likely trade shortstop Francisco Lindor this offseason, but with plenty of suitors, it’s hard to say which team will be lucky enough to land the star.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, though, the Indians “would love for the Mets to be heavily involved” in a Lindor trade. He adds that a deal wouldn’t be made quickly, which would allow time for the Mets, who are under new ownership, to get involved if they choose to do so.