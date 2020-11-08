How to watch Lazio vs Juventus: Live stream Series A football online from anywhere

Despite being two of last year’s best-performing sides — Juventus winning the title and Lazio finishing in the Champions League places — both teams have had a rocky start to the 2020/21 campaign making today’s game all the more important.

So far this season, S.S. Lazio have recorded just three wins from their opening six games and currently sit in tenth place. That being said, the Biancocelesti have won their last two league games, including a spirited comeback victory in their last league outing against Torino that saw them score two extra-time goals to win 4-3.

Simone Inzaghi’s men are also unbeaten so far in the Champions League group stage and sit just behind group favorites Borussia Dortmund whom they beat in their opening UCL game.

Juventus have started slightly stronger this year in Serie A with three wins and three draws leaing them in third place. The Bianconeri come into today’s game off of back-to-back 4-1 victories, one against Ferencváros in their last outing in the Champions League and another versus Spezia in Serie A.

Andrea Pirlo will want his side to continue their unbeaten start in the league if they are to claim a tenth consecutive Serie A title.

Read on for your full guide to getting a Lazio vs Juventus live stream and watch this crucial Champions League clash online, no matter where in the world you are.

Lazio vs Juventus: Where and when?

Today’s match takes place behind closed doors at Stadio Olimpico. Kick-off is at 12:30pm local time (CEST), making it an 11:30am GMT start for footy fans in the UK and a 6:30am ET kick-off in the U.S.

