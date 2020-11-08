How to send disappearing photos and videos on Instagram

Facebook recently started rolling out disappearing messages feature for WhatsApp, However, it may be possible that few people know that Instagram already had this feature that allows users to share photos and videos that automatically disappeared after a certain timeframe.

The feature is available for both group chats as well as individual messages. Instagram automatically deletes the media file shared by someone as disappearing. Once the receiver opens the disappearing photo or video, it will no longer be visible in their inbox unless the sender has enabled the replay feature for the message.

Read on to know how the entire feature works and how to use it on Instagram.

1. Open Instagram app on your smartphone and open Direct message option from the top right corner.



2. Select a contact from the existing chats or group or a new one from the Instagram contact list



3. From the chat window, tap on the camera icon and click a new picture or record a new clip

You can also add filters, emojis, stickers and other effects as per you choice

4. After this, you can scroll horizontally to choose from the three options — View oonce, Allow Replay, and Keep in chats.

Choose View once, if you want to send disappearing message Choose Allow replay, if you want to loop your video or photo also allow recipient open and see the photo or video again



Choose Keep in Chats, if you want to send a regular message which recipients can view anytime they want

5. Tap Send at the bottom of the screen.



Note: The feature only works for photos and video, anything else such as posts for Feed, text, hashtags, etc won’t disappear from the chat window.

