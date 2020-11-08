How to sell or trade in your Android phone to get the most money

So a new Android phone has caught your eye — there sure are lots of great ones to choose from — and you want to get on the boat as soon as possible. You’ll need to sell your old phone to make up some of the money you’re spending on that new device, but luckily there are a lot of options available. We’re going to get you through some of the best practices out there for preparing your Android phone or tablet for sending off, and some places for sale that would best suit your needs. Properly sanitize your phone

We recommend you keep up with good sanitation practices for your phone even when you aren’t selling it, but as you’re getting ready to move on to something else, it’s especially important that you give your old phone a good and thorough cleaning. Germs and viruses are tricky little buggers, with some of them being able to live on certain surfaces (like your phone) for longer than you might expect. Not only that, but you really shouldn’t sell someone a phone with all of your fingerprints, smudges, and other gunk covering it — it’s just gross. As such, we strongly encourage you to clean and disinfect your phone before shipping it out. You can go all out and buy a phone cleaning kit or keep things simple with warm, soapy water and screen wipes. Remove SIM and SD cards

First up, you’ll want to take out the SIM card and SD card from your phone. These are important pieces of hardware that you don’t want to leave in your phone when you ship it (or hand it) off to your buyer. Your SIM card is what enables your phone to take calls at your number and is associated with your data plan. You’ll need it for your new phone, anyway. Often you’ll need a SIM tool or other slim poking implement to open the SIM card tray; the exact method will vary by device, but you likely remember where it’s at from when you bought the phone. Not every phone or tablet will have an SD memory card slot, but you’ll often find them alongside your SIM card slot. Memory cards will often store your photos and music, though the device itself has its own storage too. Use either your phone’s native file manager or a third party one (I like Google’s file manager to look in the folder where downloads, music, and photos may have been saved. From there, you should be able to copy them to your SD card before taking it out. You’ll want to check to make sure all of your important files are saved, so be sure to back up your data as well. Back up data

Assuming your data is associated with your Google account, then your contacts, calendar, and email will already be fully backed up in the cloud. That means as soon as you fire up your new phone, that important information will be there as soon as you log into your Google account. Many manufacturers will offer their own similar cloud backup utility that encompasses contacts and calendars, and maybe extras like settings and fitness data. More storage-intensive content such as music and photos can be backed up wirelessly with Google Drive, or third parties like Dropbox. Google Photos is a great solution specifically for photos that will back up every shot you take, automatically, so there’s never a big backup to do. Your Google account, your contacts, calendar, and e-mail will already be fully backed up in the cloud. If you’d rather not go through the cloud, your device manufacturer may have desktop software that would allow you to back up your data with a USB cable. Again, that process will vary by who made your phone or tablet. Passwords can (and should) be backed up using a centralized password manager, but Google also has a built-in password manager tied to your Google account that will auto-fill usernames and passwords both in apps and on the web in Chrome. Smart Lock goes a step further and saves all of that information on a per-app basis; this happens automatically whenever an app supports Smart Lock. As for apps, this is a tricky one. A handful of apps use Google’s backup service to keep everything synced to your Google account and will re-download with data intact on your new phone. These are few and far between — but there’s a larger group of apps that will keep things synced on their own cloud service based on your login. Unlock your phone

Strictly speaking, this part is optional; though it certainly adds value to your phone. Unlocking your phone means SIM cards other than those of the original carrier can be used. This doesn’t necessarily mean the phone’s antenna will play nice with the new network, but unlocking at least gives it a chance to try. Increasingly, phones are unlocked by default if you buy them outright, but if you’re financing your phone through your current carrier, you’ll need to be careful and understand the terms and conditions of having it unlock your phone.

Unlocking your phone often adds value to your phone, since it can work on other carriers around the world.

So, where do you go to unlock your phone? Most carriers in the U.S. should unlock your phone for you assuming you bought the phone from that carrier, your account is in good standing, and you’ve had it for around 40-60 days (this varies from carrier to carrier). If you’re having any issues there, you can always check out a third-party unlocking service. There are a ton of options out there, including doctorSIM, UnlockBase, and others. Once you’ve received an unlock code from your service provider or third-party unlocker, put a different SIM card into your phone, and you’ll be prompted to put in that code. Be careful, you only get so many tries before you’re locked out entirely from your phone. Factory reset

Once you’re sure your data is safe and secure, you’re ready to wipe it clean. The first thing you’ll want to do is turn off Factory Reset Protection (FRP), which is an extra security measure in case your phone or tablet gets stolen and the thief simply does a factory reset on it. FRP can be disabled by removing your Google accounts from the phone or tablet. Jump into Settings and find Accounts. You’ll see a list of various accounts you’ve set up on the device, but you want to tap on Google. Here, you’ll see your Google account(s), where you can tap on them, and see more settings to remove them permanently. In the Settings section for most phones, you’ll find under Settings an option for Backup and Reset. If it’s not immediately visible, the settings menu should have a search bar to help you. You’ll want to double and triple check to make sure all of your important information has been recovered from the phone because after this there’s no going back. Gather accessories

With your phone wiped clean, you’ll want to get all of the miscellaneous odds and ends you have lying around. If you still have the original box, receipt, and warranty, those are all good to include. The original USB cable, wall charger, and headphones (particularly unused ones) are nice bonuses. If you want to put the real icing on the cake and increase your chance of sales, include any relevant third-party accessories. The case, in particular, as you won’t have much use for it after it’s gone anyway.

If you still have the original box, receipt, and warranty, those are all good to include. Cables and chargers are good, too!

Clean device and take pictures