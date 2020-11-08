How Team Trump ended up in garden centre carpark for key news briefing

Why the Trump team delivered a key press conference from the carpark of a local Philadelphia gardening centre with an above average rating on Google remains a mystery.

The clue may lie in the name of said garden centre, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, which counts a sex store and crematorium as neighbours in an industrial suburb of Pennsylvania’s largest city .

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the Trump campaign had intentionally booked the garden centre when he sent the announcement to his 88.5 million Twitter followers.

Attorney for the President, Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media at a press conference held in the back parking lot of landscaping company Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia (Getty)

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media in the back parking lot of Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Philadelphia. (Supplied)

“Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia. 11:00 A.M,” Donald Trump wrote on Saturday (local ), just before it was called Joe Biden had won the election .

Another theory, so far unconfirmed, is Team Trump had mistaken the business for the world-renowned five-star luxury Four Seasons hotel chain – but instead of correcting the mistake, they chose to run with it.

Shortly after sending the first tweet, Mr Trump posted an small but notable update.

“Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!”

Whatever happened, reporters rushed to find Four Seasons Total Landscaping.

Mr Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was there in the car park, where he explained to media the president would not be conceding the election.

Photos of the unusual location, posted by reporters, were shared widely on social media.

Distancing itself from the curious incident, the Four Seasons Hotel chain confirmed it had no affiliation with the garden centre.

Meanwhile the Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the family-owned business run by life long Philadelphians, issued a statement on its Facebook page, trying to explain how it was thrust into the spotlight.

“We thank all of those that have shown support for our business and while we understand the negative comments, it saddens us that we have received such harsh judgement,” the statement said.

“Our team at Four Seasons would have proudly hosted any presidential candidate’s campaign at our] business. We strongly believe in America and in democracy. We hope that our fellow Americans can join together and support all local small businesses during this .”