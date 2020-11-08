How Notre Dame’s double-OT win against Clemson impacts ACC, College Football Playoff races

No. 4 Notre Dame outlasted No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in a double-overtime thriller Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, providing a much-needed jolt to the College Football Playoff race.

The Irish (7-0, 6-0 ACC) scored a program-changing victory with the help of quarterback Ian Book, who passed for 310 yards and gave the Irish sole possession of first place in the ACC. Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) now likely must win out to get back to the conference championship game for the second consecutive season.

What does this mean for the College Football Playoff race? Sporting News breaks it down:

Tigers will take that mulligan

Clemson had a streak of 36 consecutive regular-season games snapped, but don’t count the Tigers out of the Playoff race for obvious reasons.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed his second consecutive game after testing positive for COVID-19 last week, and he likely would be back for a potential rematch in the ACC championship game against Notre Dame. Quarterback play, however, wasn’t the issue against the Irish: Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei completed 29 of 44 for 439 yards and two touchdowns, but he was sacked twice on the double-overtime possession.

Uiagalelei didn’t have a strong running game behind him. The Tigers managed just 34 rushing yards on 33 attempts, and that was the biggest factor in Notre Dame hanging around.

Ian Book came up big

Book fumbled into the end zone in the third quarter on what would have been a go-ahead touchdown, but the senior quarterback came up big when it mattered most.

On the Irish’s last three possessions, Book hit 6 of 9 passes for 97 yards, including a 53-yard strike to Avery Davis that set up the game-tying touchdown. Davis was the recipient of that touchdown with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Book’s 12-yard scramble in the second overtime led to Kyren Davis’ game-winning touchdown three plays later. Book is now 27-3 as Notre Dame’s starter, but no victory will resonate more than this one.

Notre Dame made its Playoff case

A rematch with Lawrence is coming, but that doesn’t mean the Irish still can’t make the Playoff with a loss in that game.

Look at the rest of the college football landscape: The Big 12 has no undefeated teams left. Alabama could knock the SEC East champion — likely Florida — out of the mix in the conference championship game. The Pac-12 is playing a six-game schedule.

Notre Dame could lose the ACC championship game to Clemson. If it’s close, then the one-loss Irish would still have a legitimate Playoff case.

Imagine if that last argument comes down to Notre Dame and Cincinnati (6-0). That was coach Brian Kelly’s former place of employment before he arrived in South Bend.

Nothing like No. 1 at Notre Dame

Notre Dame improved to 3-5 at home against top-ranked teams in the regular season. This game will live in Irish lore like “Catholics vs. Convicts in 1988,” the “Game of the Century” with Florida State in 1993 and the ill-fated “Bush Push” loss to USC in 2005.

The Irish’s last national championship came in 1988 after that victory against No. 1 Miami. Kelly has led the Irish to a pair of undefeated regular seasons, but the corresponding failures against Alabama in the 2013 BCS championship game and Clemson in the 2018 Cotton Bowl led to questions of whether Notre Dame could truly return to the elite in college football.

Well, in 2020, the Irish back in that conversation.

All it took was joining a conference, right?